Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,134 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

