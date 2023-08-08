Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,561 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLI opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium ( OTCMKTS:SLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.