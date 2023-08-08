Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.17 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Belden by 11.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

