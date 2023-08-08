Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.45 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CEVA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CEVA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after buying an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

