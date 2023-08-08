Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,296 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 439,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CIM opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -248.28%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

