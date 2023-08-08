Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Impinj by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $614,000.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $144.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.44.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $59,649.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $59,649.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,627,597.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

