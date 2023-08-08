Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,487 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

