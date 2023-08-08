Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $9.27 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 232,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

