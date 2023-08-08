Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $9.88 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 87,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $3,319,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $5,313,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $5,733,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RBCP stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

