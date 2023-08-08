Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 164,735 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AXL opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $951.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

