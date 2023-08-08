Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,605 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

