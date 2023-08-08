Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,393 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,618 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

