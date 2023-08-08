Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,783 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $436.45 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

