Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 295 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $378.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.32.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

