Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,300 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.