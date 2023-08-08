Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 36,014 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,014 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.61.

O stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

