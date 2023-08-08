Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.