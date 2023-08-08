Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HQY opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -680.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.