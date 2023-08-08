Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.