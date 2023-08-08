Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $315,475,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

HCA stock opened at $272.58 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.