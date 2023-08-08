Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 1,061.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOMA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.92 million, a P/E ratio of 129.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.4648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,100.00%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

