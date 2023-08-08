Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $424.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

