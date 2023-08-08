Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after buying an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,008,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.