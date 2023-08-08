Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kroger by 15.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4 %

Kroger stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

