Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,875,656 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,875,656 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 664,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYMT. Maxim Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.