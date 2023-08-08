Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,239 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

