Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 546 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Masimo by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day moving average is $165.99.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

