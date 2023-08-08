Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 56,694 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,694 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TITN stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $744.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

