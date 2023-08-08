Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,742 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNC opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

