Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $214,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 52,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,199. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

