Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,427 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATO. FMR LLC increased its position in Gatos Silver by 31.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 2,105,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 636,914 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,054,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 608,932 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Gatos Silver by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 576,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gatos Silver by 55.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 493,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.52 million, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 2.29.

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

