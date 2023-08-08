Mizuho Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $330.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $322.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.33.

APD opened at $287.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

