Mizuho Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $227.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.30.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $196.77 on Friday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 4.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $862,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 934.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,940,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 824,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

