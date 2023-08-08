Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $107.19 and last traded at $107.19, with a volume of 31068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.19.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,005 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,425 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

