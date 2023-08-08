Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 88.8% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 91.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

