Mondee (MOND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, analysts expect Mondee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOND opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Mondee has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

In other Mondee news, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $188,570.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $188,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOND. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondee by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

