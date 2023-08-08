Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $9.30.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

