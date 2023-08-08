Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,762 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of -0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MNTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

