Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.88%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

