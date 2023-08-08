Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Richard Armitage Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Armitage purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($65,175.72).

Richard Armitage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($250,410.94).

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.69. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.50 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £726.27 million, a PE ratio of 848.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.