Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

