MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 over the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

