MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422,815 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MRC Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $938.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. MRC Global had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

