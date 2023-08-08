MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $175.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $185.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 587.50%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,741. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

