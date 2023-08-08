Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 27,037 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 640,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after buying an additional 48,746 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 769,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after buying an additional 50,083 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 52,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,989. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODN. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Model N

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

