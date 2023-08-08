Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

MODG opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,158.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

