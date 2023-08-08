Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 76.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 37.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,185,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 132,366 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 22.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 22.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.6 %

ETRN stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.