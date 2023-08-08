Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

