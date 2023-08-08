Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

