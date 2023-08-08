Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

